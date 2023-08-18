Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cricket tips

The Hundred 2023: predictions and cricket betting tips for Saturday's matches

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Saturday's matches in The Hundred

Tom Kohler-Cadmore can help Trent Rockets rack up the runs
Tom Kohler-Cadmore can help Trent Rockets rack up the runsCredit: Gareth Copley

Where to watch

Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix
Women: Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 11am
Men: BBC Two & Sky Sports Mix, 2.30pm

Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles
Women: Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Showcase, 2.30pm
Men: Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6pm

Best bet

Trent Rockets Men most match fours v Birmingham Phoenix Men
1pt 10-11 bet365

Southern Brave Women to beat Oval Invincibles Women
2pts 8-11 general

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

The Hundred Saturday predictions

Trent Rockets Men slipped to a ten-run defeat to Manchester Originals on Thursday but their total of 171-5 was by no means a disgrace and they can rack up more runs against strugglers Birmingham Phoenix.

Phoenix are propping up the standings having picked up just one win in six games, and they could struggle to tame a strong Rockets top order.

Alex Hales, Joe Root, Colin Munro and Tom Kohler-Cadmore make for a dangerous opening quartet for the Nottingham-based outfit and they are worth a bet to rack up the most match fours.

Kohler-Cadmore alone struck eight fours in the defeat to the Originals, contributing to a team total of 14, and they could again be destructive.

Oval Invincibles have won the Women's Hundred in the last two years but they have made a slow start to their title defence this year and could be up against it when they face Southern Brave.

Brave have taken the initiative in the competition this year, posting five wins from six matches to go top of the table.

Most recently they took down Birmingham Phoenix by three runs with openers Danni Wyatt and Smriti Mandhana scoring a combined 82 runs and their top order can again see them to victory over the Invincibles.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 18 August 2023Last updated 13:02, 18 August 2023
icon
more inCricket tips
more inCricket tips