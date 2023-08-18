The Hundred 2023: predictions and cricket betting tips for Saturday's matches

Where to watch

Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix

Women: Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 11am

Men: BBC Two & Sky Sports Mix, 2.30pm

Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles

Women: Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Showcase, 2.30pm

Men: Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6pm

Best bet

Trent Rockets Men most match fours v Birmingham Phoenix Men

1pt 10-11 bet365

Southern Brave Women to beat Oval Invincibles Women

2pts 8-11 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

The Hundred Saturday predictions

Trent Rockets Men slipped to a ten-run defeat to Manchester Originals on Thursday but their total of 171-5 was by no means a disgrace and they can rack up more runs against strugglers Birmingham Phoenix.

Phoenix are propping up the standings having picked up just one win in six games, and they could struggle to tame a strong Rockets top order.

Alex Hales, Joe Root, Colin Munro and Tom Kohler-Cadmore make for a dangerous opening quartet for the Nottingham-based outfit and they are worth a bet to rack up the most match fours.

Kohler-Cadmore alone struck eight fours in the defeat to the Originals, contributing to a team total of 14, and they could again be destructive.

Oval Invincibles have won the Women's Hundred in the last two years but they have made a slow start to their title defence this year and could be up against it when they face Southern Brave.

Brave have taken the initiative in the competition this year, posting five wins from six matches to go top of the table.

Most recently they took down Birmingham Phoenix by three runs with openers Danni Wyatt and Smriti Mandhana scoring a combined 82 runs and their top order can again see them to victory over the Invincibles.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport