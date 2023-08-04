The Hundred 2023: predictions and cricket betting tips for Saturday's matches

Where to watch

Manchester Originals v London Spirit

Women's: Sky Sports Cricket, 11am

Men's: Sky Sports Cricket, 2.30pm

Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets

Women's: Sky Sports Mix, 2.30pm

Men's: BBC Two & Sky Sports Cricket, 6pm

Best bet

Trent Rockets Men to beat Birmingham Phoenix

1pt 4-5 general

Laura Wolvaardt top Manchester Originals runscorer

1pt 5-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

The Hundred Saturday preview

Rain has played its part in the opening week of The Hundred, but defending men's champions Trent Rockets managed to get their tournament up and running with a win over Southern Brave on Tuesday and can follow up with victory against Birmingham Phoenix.

Last season the Rockets won six of their eight matches during the competition's regular phase before edging Manchester Originals by two wickets in September's final at Lord's.

And this season they again look the team to beat in the men's competition, having beaten Southern Brave by six wickets at Trent Bridge in the curtain-raiser.

Alex Hales announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday but will remain an integral figure for the Rockets, forming a dangerous opening partnership with Dawid Malan, while Warwickshire batsman Sam Hain fired 63 against Southern Brave before being run out.

Back the Rockets to defeat Phoenix, who were on 84-5 against Northern Superchargers on Thursday before the match was ruled as a no-result.

The other men and women's fixture in The Hundred on Saturday pits Manchester Originals against London Spirit at Old Trafford and both women's teams will be eager to get points on the board after both had to settle for no-results in their respective openers.

Neither match saw a ball bowled and punters may need to draw from last season's knowledge when lining up a bet.

South African star Laura Wolvaardt was the top runscorer in the Women's Hundred last year, blasting 286 runs for Northern Superchargers, including a high score of 90 not out.

Since then she also dazzled at the T20 Women's World Cup, scoring 230 runs across six innings, making three half-centuries in the process as her country finished runners-up.

In the draft for the Women's Hundred earlier this year, Wolvaardt became the first pick for Manchester Originals and she will be eager to make an impression in her first match this weekend.

She is worth a bet to top-score for the Originals against London Spirit.

