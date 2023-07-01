T20 Blast Sunday predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Somerset v Kent

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 7pm Sunday

Best bet

Over 341.5 runs in Somerset v Kent

2pts 5-6 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Somerset v Kent predictions

After the rain impacted the penultimate batch of matches in this year's Twenty20 Blast on Friday, the competition's regular season reaches its climax on Sunday with a number of teams still in the running for the quarter-finals.

One of the sides looking to cling on to a knockout berth are Kent Spitfires, who clash with pacesetters Somerset in the South Group in front of the TV cameras.

The Spitfires are one of three teams on 14 points in the South Group along with Hampshire and Essex but one of them looks set to miss out on a spot in the quarter-finals.

Somerset are already booked in for a home quarter-final next week, having beaten Surrey by 18 runs last time out to guarantee top spot and equal the group-stage record in domestic T20 history of 11 wins.

Somerset racked up 208 runs in that win over Surrey and that was the fourth time in their last six matches that they have reached the 180-run mark.

In Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Tom Banton, who have scored a combined 840 runs in the T20 Blast this year, Somerset have two ace operators at the crease.

Kent, meanwhile, have plenty to play for and they have firepower of their own, having scored 190 and 228 in their last two completed Blast matches, so a bet on this encounter to feature at least 342 runs could be the way to go.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport