Sunday Indian Premier League predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch

Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals

Sky Sports Cricket & DAZN, 3pm

Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings

Sky Sports Cricket & DAZN, 11am

Best bet

Rajasthan Royals to have highest opening partnership v Mumbai Indians

2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

18+ begambleaware.org

Sunday IPL predictions

While Rajasthan Royals are on course to go one better than last season and win this year's Indian Premier League, simply making the playoffs would be a big achievement for Mumbai Indians this campaign.

Rajasthan have been the pacesetters in 2023, winning five of their opening eight matches, while Mumbai have picked up only three wins and have work to do if they are to make the top four.

Key to the rise of the Royals has been the strength of their top order and that was evident in their most recent win over Chennai Super Kings, who they beat by 32 runs.

In that match Rajasthan became the first IPL team to surpass 200 runs in Jaipur, thanks largely to opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's knock of 77 off 43 balls.

That took Jaiswal's season total to 304, while fellow opener Jos Buttler has 271 this year, and a bet on Rajasthan to have the highest opening partnership could offer value at a shade of odds-on.

Earlier on Sunday, Chennai Super Kings, who also have five wins from eight matches, lock horns with Punjab Kings, who will be looking to recover from their 56-run hammering by Lucknow Super Giants last time out.

