Southern Brave v Welsh Fire predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Southern Brave v Welsh Fire

Women's match

Sky Sports Cricket, Mix & Main Event, 3pm Friday

Men's match

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6.30pm Friday

Best bet

Devon Conway over 34.5 performance points

2pts 5-6 bet365

18+ begambleaware.org

Southern Brave v Welsh Fire predictions

Having lost all eight of their matches in The Hundred in 2022, Welsh Fire Men needed only 80 balls to get a win on the board this season, beating Manchester Originals by nine runs in a rain-reduced contest.

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi derailed the Originals' chase by taking two wickets with the first two balls of the innings and his duel with Southern Brave's openers should make for good viewing at the Rose Bowl.

New Zealand internationals Finn Allen and Devon Conway put on 41 for the Brave against holders Trent Rockets on Tuesday before their team crumbled to 127 all out to lose by six runs.

Conway was the third-highest runscorer in this year's Indian Premier League, amassing 672 runs in 15 innings, and his performance line of 34.5 looks low given that he also keeps wicket for the Brave. The market awards one point per run, ten per catch and 25 for a stumping.

Southern Brave Women made an impressive start to their campaign, beating Trent Rockets by 27 runs. Mary Taylor took 3-18 off 20 balls and the youngster is 9-2 with bet365 to be the Brave's top wicket-taker against Welsh Fire, who finished bottom of the table in 2021 and 2022.

