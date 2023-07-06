Somerset v Nottinghamshire T20 Blast predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Somerset v Nottinghamshire

Somerset v Nottinghamshire predictions

Somerset have swaggered into the T20 Blast quarter-finals, winning 12 of their 14 South Group matches, and they are worthy favourites to defeat Nottinghamshire at Taunton.

Notts are missing paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has left to join Pakistan's Test squad after taking 22 wickets in the group stage, and their remaining bowlers face a daunting task against Somerset's power-packed batting unit.

The Cidermen thrashed Derbyshire by 191 runs at Taunton in last season's quarter-final, hitting 18 sixes to their hapless visitors' none, and they look a solid bet to clear the ropes more often than the Outlaws.

Only Surrey's Will Jacks hit more sixes than Somerset pair Will Smeed (29) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (28) in the group stage and opener Tom Banton struck five maximums in their penultimate game, a win over Surrey at The Oval.

Surrey missed out on a home quarter-final after losing their last three group matches and they are slight outsiders against 2022 runners-up Lancashire at Old Trafford.

Holders Hampshire are expected to return to Finals Day with a home win over Worcestershire but the Rapids' New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner has had a terrific campaign and Pat Brown, a star of their 2018 Blast triumph, is worth backing to add to his tally of 24 wickets in this year's competition.

