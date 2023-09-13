Pakistan v Sri Lanka predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Pakistan v Sri Lanka

TNT Sports 1, 10.30am

Best bet

Shadab Khan top Pakistan wicket-taker

1pt 10-3 Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Pakistan v Sri Lanka predictions

It is back to the drawing board for Pakistan after their 228-run hammering by rivals India last time out in the Asia Cup but they can still book a spot in the final with victory over Sri Lanka.

In the Super Four stage of the tournament, Bangladesh have been eliminated and India are already through to the final, meaning the final spot will be determined by a straight shootout between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Colombo.

The Men in Green are marginal favourites to prevail but they were humiliated last time out, once again failing to put together an adequate bowling strategy as they claimed just two Indian wickets.

Pakistan have called in back-up pacers for the remainder of the Asia Cup following injuries to star bowlers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf but they may be better-placed looking to their spinners for wickets.

The pitch in Colombo can do a lot for spin bowlers and one player who could capitalise is Shadab Khan.

Leg-spinner Khan took 3-42 in his last game in Colombo against Afghanistan earlier in the Asia Cup, contributing to a total tally of five scalps in the tournament.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport