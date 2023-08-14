Oval Invincibles v London Spirit predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Oval Invincibles v London Spirit

Women's match

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 3pm Tuesday

Men's match

Sky Sports Mix, 6.30pm Tuesday

Best bets

Marizanne Kapp top Oval Invicibles Women wicket-taker

2pts 4-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Will Jacks to score a fifty in Oval Invincibles Men v London Spirit Men

2pts 7-2 BoyleSports

Oval Invincibles v London Spirit predictions

Marizanne Kapp was named player of the match for her unbeaten 64 off 40 balls in Oval Invincibles Women's ten-run victory over Birmingham Phoenix on Sunday and the ace all-rounder is worth backing to shine with the ball on Tuesday.

The Invincibles face Heather Knight's London Spirit at The Oval and Kapp, South Africa's leading wicket-taker at this year's T20 World Cup, poses a major threat to the Spirit batters.

She failed to pick up a wicket at Edgbaston on Sunday but conceded just 16 runs in 20 balls and was the Invincibles' top bowler in two of her first three appearances this season, taking 4-18 against Welsh Fire at The Oval and 2-22 against Northern Superchargers.

Oval Invincibles Men have lost their leading 2023 runscorer Jordan Cox to a fractured finger sustained during Sunday's defeat to the Phoenix while all-rounder Sunil Narine has departed for the Caribbean Premier League, to be replaced by Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Opener Will Jacks scored 108 not out against Southern Brave at The Oval last year and can fire at the same venue against the Spirit. Dismissed cheaply at Edgbaston on Sunday, Jacks had cracked 40 off 25 balls and 32 from just 13 deliveries in his previous two innings and looks a tempting price to reach 50.

