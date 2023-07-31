One-Day Cup 2023 season predictions and cricket betting tips

When to bet on the One-Day Cup

The season starts 11am Tuesday; final on September 16

Best bets

Nottinghamshire

2pts 7-1 BoyleSports

Worcestershire

1pt each-way 25-1 bet365

One-Day Cup predictions

The One-Day Cup is overshadowed by The Hundred on the domestic cricket calendar although last season's ODC finalists Kent and Lancashire were both captained by England Test players.

Joe Denly's Kent saw off Keaton Jennings' Lancashire by 21 runs at Trent Bridge, where another county skipper with international experience will be hoping to lift the trophy on September 16.

Haseeb Hameed opened the batting for England in the 2021-22 Ashes series in Australia. His modest batting strike-rate means Bazball and The Hundred have passed him by but the 26-year-old leads a Nottinghamshire side who lost a high-scoring thriller against Lancashire in last year's quarter-finals.

Hameed and Ben Slater contributed two centuries and five half-centuries between them last season and Matthew Montgomery, who reached 50 in four of his seven innings in 2022, has kicked on impressively.

Brett Hutton, the leading One-Day Cup wicket-taker in 2022, is enjoying another fine season and several of Notts' main Group A rivals – Surrey, Lancashire and Yorkshire in particular – have been hit hard by Hundred call-ups.

Group B looks weaker than Group A, with the top two in each section qualifying for the semi-finals. T20 Blast winners Somerset are well worth considering under captain Sean Dickson, who played a couple of crucial innings on Finals Days, but Worcestershire appeal more at a juicy price.

They bolstered their batting unit with the loan signing of Lancashire's Rob Jones, who scored three fifties in six ODC innings last season, have lost only three first-team players to The Hundred, and are in the promotion places in the County Championship Division Two after last week's win over Gloucestershire.

