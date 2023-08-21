Northern Superchargers v Welsh Fire The Hundred predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Northern Superchargers v Welsh Fire

Women's match

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 3pm Tuesday

Men's match

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6.30pm Tuesday

Best bets

Welsh Fire Men to have higher opening partnership v Northern Superchargers

2pts 5-6 Betfair

Hollie Armitage top Northern Superchargers Women runscorer v Welsh Fire

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 3pm Tuesday

1pt 7-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Northern Superchargers v Welsh Fire predictions

After losing all eight of their matches in The Hundred last season, Welsh Fire Men remain in the hunt for a playoff spot going into their final league fixture of this summer.

Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf helped the Fire make a strong start to the 2023 campaign and, after they were called away on international duty, New Zealand quicks Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson have proved able replacements.

Henry and David Willey, named in England's squad for October's 50-over World Cup, reduced a dangerous London Spirit batting unit to 19-4 in the first 28 balls of Sunday's home win and the Fire can strike early against Northern Superchargers at Headingley.

The Superchargers are no longer in playoff contention after four straight defeats and four of Welsh Fire's seven opponents have lost their first wicket with five runs or fewer on the board.

Hollie Armitage, captain of the Superchargers Women, made 46 out of 107-8 in a low-scoring weekend defeat to Manchester Originals and the number four looks a big price to top-score again.

International stars Jemimah Rodrigues and Phoebe Litchfield dominate the market but Armitage has been a consistent runscorer in the middle order, making 42 off 33 balls in the Headingley win over defending champions Oval Invincibles.

