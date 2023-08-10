Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles The Hundred predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles

Women's match

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 3pm Friday

Men's match

BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6.30pm Friday

Best bets

Heinrich Klaasen top Oval Invincibles Men runscorer

1pt 9-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Marizanne Kapp top Oval Invincibles Women wicket-taker

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 3pm Friday

2pts 3-1 general

18+ begambleaware.org

Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles predictions

Northern Superchargers and Oval Invincibles look serious title contenders in the men's Hundred this season and their showdown at Headingley could be a cracking contest.

The Superchargers racked up 201-3, the second-highest total in the tournament's history, against Southern Brave last weekend before Wednesday's tense three-run win over defending champions Trent Rockets.

However, the Superchargers are outsiders to beat the Invincibles, who have two wins and a tie from their first three games. They were hugely impressive in Wednesday's 94-run drubbing of Manchester Originals in which jetlagged Australian fast bowler Spencer Johnson recorded the extraordinary figures of three wickets for one run from his 20 balls.

Heinrich Klaasen set up the victory with a brutal knock of 60 from number three. Six of the 27 deliveries he faced were dispatched for six and the South Africa batsman, who has a healthy strike-rate of 148 in T20 internationals, can lead the way for the visitors at Headingley.

Klaasen's compatriot Marizanne Kapp is worth backing to be Oval Invincibles Women's top wicket-taker against the Superchargers.

The all-rounder took nine wickets at this year's T20 World Cup, where her victims included Australia icons Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney, and claimed 4-18 against Welsh Fire in her first game in The Hundred this summer.

