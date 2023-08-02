Racing Post logo
Cricket tips

Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred at Headingley on Thursday

Shadab Khan is a dangerous T20 batsman
Shadab Khan is a dangerous T20 batsmanCredit: Steve Bell

Where to watch Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix

Women's match
Sky Sports Cricket, Mix & Main Event, 3pm Thursday

Men's match
Sky Sports Cricket, Mix & Main Event, 6.30pm Thursday

Best bet

Shadab Khan top Birmingham Phoenix Men runscorer
1pt 14-1 bet365

Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix predictions

England's Ashes stars Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Ben Duckett are unlikely to turn out in the men's fixture between Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred but there are still some exciting talents on display at Headingley.

Superchargers opener Adam Lyth was the joint-leading six-hitter in last year's tournament while Somerset's T20 Blast-winning top two Tom Banton and Will Smeed find themselves on opposite sides in the 100-ball competition.

Smeed is favourite to be Birmingham's top runscorer but Pakistan international Shadab Khan looks a tempting price further down the list.

Shadab has returned from a Major League Cricket stint in Dallas, having played for Sussex in this summer's Blast, scoring an unbeaten 87 off 53 balls against Glamorgan in Cardiff.

He could bat as high as number four for the Phoenix, who seem to prioritise bowling options over specialist batsmen, and a T20 career strike-rate of 137 suggests he may not need long to make an impact.

Rain could disrupt Thursday's double-header in Leeds where a tight contest is expected in the women's game. The Superchargers are 5-6 to defeat the Phoenix, whose captain, Australia legend Ellyse Perry, has had to withdraw from The Hundred due to injury.

Today's top sports betting stories

author image
James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 2 August 2023Last updated 16:32, 2 August 2023
