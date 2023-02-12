Monday's Women's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch

Ireland Women v England Women

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 1pm Monday



South Africa Women v New Zeland Women

Sky Sports Cricket, 5pm Monday

Best bets

S Dunkley top England runscorer 1pm

2pts 3-1 Paddy Power

New Zealand 5pm

3pts 8-15 bet365

Monday's T20 World Cup preview

England got their T20 World Cup bid off to the perfect start with an emphatic seven-wicket win over the West Indies and it is seen as a mere formality that they will make it two from two against Ireland on Monday.

Heather Knight’s side are as short as 1-50 to see off the Irish in Paarl, so the top runscorer market looks the best betting strategy for Monday's game.

New coach Jon Lewis has challenged his side to play with freedom and an aggressive intent since taking the reins, and England illustrated that ploy perfectly on Saturday, chasing down their 135-run target inside 15 overs. A week ago, they racked up 246-7 in a warm-up success over World Cup hosts South Africa.

Opener Sophia Dunkley smashed 59 from just 19 balls in that warm-up victory and the Londoner followed that with another enterprising 18-ball 34 against the Windies.

Dunkley appears to be relishing England’s new-found intent and looks a good bet at 3-1 to top-score for her side.

Monday’s second match sees South Africa take on New Zealand and the White Ferns look solid odds-on favourites.

They were easily beaten by red-hot title favourites Australia in their opener but should be far too strong for the tournament hosts, who had a troubled build-up and lost their opening match to Sri Lanka.

