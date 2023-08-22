Manchester Originals v Southern Brave The Hundred predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Manchester Originals v Southern Brave

Women's match

BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 3pm Wednesday

Men's match

BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6.30pm Wednesday

Best bet

Jos Buttler top Manchester Originals Men runscorer

3pts 9-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Manchester Originals v Southern Brave predictions

Manchester Originals Men, runners-up in The Hundred last season, are peaking at the right time this summer and they should seal a place in the playoffs with a home win over Southern Brave.

The Originals have won four of their last five matches and the only blot on their recent record was a 94-run drubbing by a dominant Oval Invincibles side who have qualified for Sunday's final at Lord's.

England openers Jos Buttler and Phil Salt have played match-winning innings in the Originals' last two games and the feelgood factor in the camp was epitomised by a spectacular debut from spinner Calvin Harrison, who took 5-11 in Sunday's 81-run win over Northern Superchargers.

Buttler has scored 62, 43 and 75 in three innings at Old Trafford in The Hundred this season and he can lead from the front with the bat.

The Originals skipper scored 31, 83, 11 and 42 in four T20 Blast innings for Lancashire in Manchester and is worth backing to extend his hot streak at the venue.

Southern Brave Women know that a win in Manchester would take them directly into the final but they look short enough in the match betting at 8-13 against a talented Originals side who have underperformed this season.

