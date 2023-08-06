Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix

Women's match

Sky Sports Cricket, Mix & Main Event, 3pm Monday

Men's match

Sky Sports Cricket, Mix & Main Event, 6.30pm Monday

Best bets

Deandra Dottin top Manchester Originals Women runscorer

1pt 5-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Jos Buttler top Manchester Originals Men runscorer

2pts 5-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix predictions

Saturday's men's and women's matches featuring Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred were ruined by rain but the outlook is much brighter when the teams meet at Old Trafford on Monday.

The Originals Women have had their first two fixtures abandoned without a ball bowled, which is particularly frustrating as they have assembled an exciting squad for the 2023 season.

Ace England spinner Sophie Ecclestone leads a side including last season's top runscorer and top wicket-taker in The Hundred – South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt and Australian slow bowler Amanda-Jade Wellington – as well as Deandra Dottin, an icon of women's cricket in the West Indies.

Dottin lit up this competition last season, cracking 147 runs from just 81 balls in her four innings for the Originals, so she looks overpriced at 5-1 to top-score.

The Originals Men captain Jos Buttler has shone during their rain-affected games, slamming 37 not out off 18 balls in their opening defeat to Welsh Fire, a game reduced to 40 balls per side.

England's white-ball captain was at it again on Saturday, hitting five sixes in a 36-ball 62 before the weather ended the contest early, and his last four T20 Blast scores for Lancashire in June were 74, 83, 11 and 42.

Buttler's men are bidding for a third straight win over the Phoenix, who were bowled out for 87 and 75 in the 2021 and 2022 fixtures against the Originals.

