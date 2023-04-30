Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event & DAZN, 3pm Monday

Best bet

Kyle Mayers to score 22 or more runs

2pts 5-6 bet365

Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore predictions

Lucknow Super Giants recorded the second-highest total in the history of the Indian Premier League in their win over Punjab Kings last time out and they look motivated ahead of their encounter with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Super Giants defeated the Kings by 56 runs thanks to their total of 257-5 in Mohali and they are prime candidates to land a playoff spot for the second season running.

Marcus Stoinis top-scored for them in their latest win but all of their top order looked in fine fettle and Kyle Mayers has been one of their most consistent performers.

Mayers contributed 54 to their mammoth total last time out, taking him to 297 runs for the season.

The West Indies batsman is having a great time of it in the IPL and against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he is worth backing to surpass his runs line of 21.5 with bet365.

He has reached at least 22 runs in six of his eight IPL innings this campaign, making half-centuries on four occasions in the process.

