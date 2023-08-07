London Spirit v Southern Brave predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch London Spirit v Southern Brave

Women's match

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 3pm Tuesday

Men's match

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6.30pm Tuesday

Best bet

London Spirit Men to beat Southern Brave

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6.30pm Tuesday

1pt Evs general

London Spirit v Southern Brave predictions

Southern Brave Men suffered a chastening 60-run defeat to Northern Superchargers on Sunday, conceding 201-3 – the second-highest total in the history of The Hundred.

The Brave have lost seven of their last ten matches spanning the 2022 and 2023 seasons and they may struggle to stop the rot against a dangerous London Spirit side at Lord's.

Southern Brave's only win in their first three matches was a two-run success against Welsh Fire when they needed some stunning hitting from number eight Chris Jordan to rescue them from 76-8.

Jordan missed Sunday's Rose Bowl rout due to a calf injury and is unlikely to return at Lord's, where the Spirit have a classy top order featuring England's Zak Crawley and Dan Lawrence, Australia's Matthew Wade and Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand.

Their bowlers put up a good fight defending 131 against Oval Invincibles last week, going down by three wickets off the 99th ball of the Invincibles' innings, and they can upset the visitors at Lord's.

London Spirit Women have had their first two matches abandoned without a ball being bowled while Southern Brave have played three completed games, winning two and losing one.

England captain Heather Knight leads a talented Spirit squad including England youngsters Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Gibson and Lauren Filer, and they are 11-10 to make a belated winning start to their 2023 campaign.

