Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cricket tips

London Spirit v Southern Brave predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for London Spirit v Southern Brave in The Hundred at Lord's on Tuesday

Dan Lawrence's London Spirit side can light up Lord's
Dan Lawrence's London Spirit side can light up Lord'sCredit: Alex Davidson - ECB

Where to watch London Spirit v Southern Brave

Women's match
Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 3pm Tuesday

Men's match
Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6.30pm Tuesday

Best bet

London Spirit Men to beat Southern Brave
Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6.30pm Tuesday
1pt Evs general

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

London Spirit v Southern Brave predictions

Southern Brave Men suffered a chastening 60-run defeat to Northern Superchargers on Sunday, conceding 201-3 – the second-highest total in the history of The Hundred.

The Brave have lost seven of their last ten matches spanning the 2022 and 2023 seasons and they may struggle to stop the rot against a dangerous London Spirit side at Lord's.

Southern Brave's only win in their first three matches was a two-run success against Welsh Fire when they needed some stunning hitting from number eight Chris Jordan to rescue them from 76-8.

Jordan missed Sunday's Rose Bowl rout due to a calf injury and is unlikely to return at Lord's, where the Spirit have a classy top order featuring England's Zak Crawley and Dan Lawrence, Australia's Matthew Wade and Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand.

Their bowlers put up a good fight defending 131 against Oval Invincibles last week, going down by three wickets off the 99th ball of the Invincibles' innings, and they can upset the visitors at Lord's.

London Spirit Women have had their first two matches abandoned without a ball being bowled while Southern Brave have played three completed games, winning two and losing one.

England captain Heather Knight leads a talented Spirit squad including England youngsters Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Gibson and Lauren Filer, and they are 11-10 to make a belated winning start to their 2023 campaign.     

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 7 August 2023Last updated 16:27, 7 August 2023
icon
more inCricket tips
more inCricket tips