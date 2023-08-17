London Spirit v Northern Superchargers The Hundred predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch London Spirit v Northern Superchargers

Women's match

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 3pm Friday

Men's match

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6.30pm Friday

Best bets

Hollie Armitage top Northern Superchargers Women runscorer

1pt 13-2 bet365

London Spirit Men to have higher opening partnership

2pts 10-11 general

London Spirit v Northern Superchargers predictions

Northern Superchargers Women are serious title contenders in The Hundred, having won four of their first five matches this season, and they face London Spirit at Lord's on Friday.

The Spirit boosted their slim hopes of making the playoffs with a gutsy win over Oval Invincibles last time out. Number 11 Lauren Filer struck 21 off 13 balls to drag her side to 118-9 before a terrific bowling performance sparked the Invincibles' collapse from 64-2 to 97 all out.

The Spirit bowlers take on a dangerous Superchargers top order featuring the in-form Phoebe Litchfield and India opener Jemimah Rodrigues but visiting skipper Hollie Armitage is worth backing to take centre stage after a series of supporting roles.

Armitage warmed up for The Hundred with 50-over knocks of 66 and 48 for Northern Diamonds and has made 13, 21, 12 not out, 42 and 17 in her first five innings. Australia youngster Litchfield is a worthy favourite to top-score for the Superchargers but her captain, due to bat at number four, looks a value alternative.

Rain is forecast to disrupt the men's match but Spirit openers Zak Crawley and Adam Rossington could give the hosts a flying start. Rossington smashed 61 off 32 balls in Tuesday's two-run loss to the Invincibles while Crawley cracked 30 off 15 in the Spirit's last home game.

