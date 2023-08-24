Racing Post logo
Cricket tips

Gloucestershire v Lancashire One-Day Cup predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Gloucestershire v Lancashire in the One-Day Cup quarter-final at the County Ground, Bristol on Friday

Tom Price (left) and his brother Oliver have played big roles in Gloucestershire's success
Tom Price (left) and his brother Oliver have played big roles in Gloucestershire's successCredit: Stu Forster

When to bet

11am Friday

Best bet

Gloucestershire 
2pts 11-10 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Gloucestershire v Lancashire predictions

The first quarter-final of the One-Day Cup takes place in Bristol and hosts Gloucestershire are worth backing to join group winners Warwickshire and Leicestershire in the semis.

Gloucestershire earned home advantage for their knockout fixture against Lancashire by finishing second to Warwickshire in Group B, winning their last four matches in impressive fashion.

Their hot streak includes victories by 198 runs and 166 runs against Somerset and Sussex and Tuesday's demolition of Durham in which they chased down 268 with more than 13 overs to spare.

Young batsman Oliver Price has scored 514 runs in eight 50-over innings this summer while his brother Tom has taken 11 wickets at an average of 19.6. Middle-order destroyer Jack Taylor has two centuries and two fifties from just six knocks and James Bracey cracked an unbeaten 224 in the Bristol battering of Somerset.

Last season's ODC runners-up Lancashire, led by former England Test opener Keaton Jennings, are respected but they look too short in the betting to halt Gloucestershire's charge.

James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 24 August 2023Last updated 13:52, 24 August 2023
