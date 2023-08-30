England Women v Sri Lanka Women T20 predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England Women v Sri Lanka Women

Sky Sports Cricket, 6pm Thursday

Best bet

Danni Wyatt top England Women runscorer

2pts 11-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

England Women v Sri Lanka Women predictions

England Women fought back magnificently to square this summer's Ashes series, winning the ODI and Twenty20 series 2-1 against world champions Australia, and they are expected to outclass Sri Lanka over the course of three T20 internationals.

England eased to a 3-0 T20 series win in Sri Lanka in March 2019 and had 17 balls to spare in last year's five-wicket victory at the Commonwealth Games so it is hard to see them slipping up against the 7-1 outsiders in the series opener at Hove.

The Lankans upset hosts South Africa in the group stage of this year's T20 World Cup, scraping home by three runs before a more convincing seven-wicket win over Bangladesh.

However, Chamari Athapaththu recorded their highest batting strike-rate at the tournament, a modest 113 per 100 balls, and England's dynamic top-order batters should prove too strong for the tourists.

The in-form Tammy Beaumont has been overlooked for T20 selection so Danni Wyatt, who pipped Beaumont to finish as leading runscorer in The Hundred, can lead the way for England. The opener has T20 centuries against Australia and India on her CV and cracked 109 runs off just 68 balls in three 20-over knocks against the Aussies this summer.

