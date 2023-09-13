England Women v Sri Lanka Women predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England Women v Sri Lanka Women

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 12.30pm Thursday

Best bet

Harshitha Samarawickrama top Sri Lanka Women runscorer

1pt 6-1 Hills

England Women v Sri Lanka Women predictions

Sri Lanka claimed a famous victory over England in the T20 series, winning the final two games at odds of 13-1 and 7-1, but they have been outclassed in the first two ODIs and are massive outsiders for the series finale at Grace Road in Leicester.

England's bowlers have proved too sharp for the tourists, who were bowled out for 106 on their way to a seven-wicket loss at Chester-le-Street in Saturday's first ODI.

The Sri Lanka batters stumbled to 106-9 in Northampton on Tuesday before the game was rained off so it may not take much to win their top-runscorer heat.

Inspirational skipper Chamari Athapaththu is a solid favourite, having made 55 and 44 in the T20 wins and 34 in the second ODI, but number three Harshitha Samarawickrama appeals at a bigger price.

Samarawickrama also starred in the T20 wins, contributing unbeaten knocks of 30 and 26, and top-scored in the first ODI with 35 when the next-highest score was just ten.

