Cricket tips

England Women v South Africa Women predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for England v South Africa in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final on Friday

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been impressive for England at the Women's T20 World Cup
Nat Sciver-Brunt has been impressive for England at the Women's T20 World CupCredit: Gallo Images

Where to watch

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 1pm Friday

Best bet

Nat Sciver-Brunt to score most match fours
1pt 3-1 bet365

England Women v South Africa Women preview

After barely breaking a sweat in Group One at the Women's T20 World Cup, England face tournament hosts South Africa in the semi-finals and are strongly fancied to advance.

England are 1-4 to reach the final of the Women's T20 World Cup for the fifth time in their history after topping Group One with four wins from four matches.

They looked comfortable in victories against West Indies, Ireland and India before taking things to the next level against Pakistan in their final group fixture, winning by 114 runs.

In that contest, England set the record for the highest total in Women's T20 World Cup history, finishing on 213-5 despite underwhelming knocks from top-order batters Sophia Dunkley (two), Heather Knight (four) and Alice Capsey (six).

Their strength in depth is clear to see but one player has stood out above the rest for England in this tournament.

Nat Sciver-Brunt is in red-hot form, having been named player of the match in three of England's four fixtures and scoring 176 runs at an average of 88.00.

In her four matches at this World Cup, Sciver-Brunt has scored 23 fours, including 12 against Pakistan last time out, and she looks a great bet at 3-1 to score the most match fours at Newlands Cricket Ground.

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 23 February 2023Last updated 13:16, 23 February 2023
