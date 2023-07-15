England Women v Australia Women second ODI predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England Women v Australia Women

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Sunday

Best bet

Nat Sciver-Brunt top England runscorer

1pt 15-4 bet365

Women's Ashes predictions

England have effectively been playing knockout cricket since they lost the Women’s Ashes Test at Trent Bridge almost three weeks ago, so the fact the multi-format series is level at 6-6 heading into the final two ODIs is testament to their self-belief.

With Australia gaining four points for their Test success and then another two for winning the first T20, Alyssa Healy’s side knew as holders the Ashes would be retained with just one wins from the subsequent five matches.

However, England have roared back to win the first three of those, inflicting a first series defeat on the world champions since 2017 with victory in the second and third T20s.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround from Heather Knight’s side, who squared the series with a nervy two-wicket win in the first ODI in Bristol on Wednesday.

The series moves on to Southampton’s Rose Bowl on Sunday, before a final 50-over clash at Taunton on Tuesday.

Captain Knight saw England home with an unbeaten 75 on Wednesday but another of the hosts’ star names could step up in Southampton.

Nat Sciver-Brunt has had a quiet time with the bat by her extremely high standards, but the all-rounder has shown signs that a telling contribution is not far around the corner.

She hit 78 in the first innings of the Test and has since scored 7, 23, 25 and 31 in the white-ball matches played so far.

The 30-year-old has shown repeatedly for England that she is the woman for the big occasion – scoring a crucial half-century in the 2017 World Cup final win against India and 148 not out from 121 balls in last year’s World Cup final defeat to the Aussies – and she can be expected to lead from the front again at the Rose Bowl.

