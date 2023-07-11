England Women v Australia Women predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England Women v Australia Women

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 1pm Wednesday

England Women v Australia Women predictions

Australia are not used to losing games of cricket but England have the rare opportunity to complete a hat-trick of victories over the all-conquering Aussies in the first Women's Ashes ODI in Bristol.

It was business as usual for Australia in the Test match, which they won by 89 runs at Trent Bridge, and they held their nerve in a tight finish in the first T20 at Edgbaston.

However, England hit back in style with a couple of deserved wins in the second and third T20s at The Oval and Lord's last week and they are bidding to maintain that form in the 50-over series.

Heather Knight's side, trailing 6-4 on points in the multi-format series, need to win all three ODIs to regain the Ashes – a tough task against an Australia team who have triumphed in their last eight 50-over clashes with England.

But the Aussies, missing legendary captain Meg Lanning, have shown signs of vulnerability on this tour and odds of 11-8 about England winning in Bristol reflect the narrowing gap between the Ashes rivals.

England opener Tammy Beaumont missed the T20 series but is back for the ODIs, having scored a stunning double-century in the Test match. She has a formidable record at the County Ground, making 148, 49, 42, 15, 87 not out, 44 and 58 in seven Bristol ODIs, and can lead the charge for England again.

Australia's Ellyse Perry has also been in superb touch with the bat, making an elegant 99 in the Test match and top-scoring in the last two T20 internationals with 51 not out and 34.

Like Beaumont, she has fond memories of Bristol, where she has racked up scores of 48, 39 not out, 71, 70 and 60 not out in five ODI visits.

