England Women v Australia Women Ashes T20 predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England Women v Australia Women

Sky Sports Cricket, Mix & Main Event, 6.35pm Saturday

Best bets

Tahlia McGrath to be player of the match

1pt 17-2 bet365

Sophie Ecclestone to be player of the match

1pt 10-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

England Women v Australia Women predictions

It is one down, four to go for England Women in their bid to complete an improbable comeback against Australia in the Women's Ashes.

Wednesday's well-deserved three-run victory for England in the second T20 at The Oval cut Australia's points lead in the multi-format series to 6-2 but the hosts still need to win Saturday's T20 at Lord's and all three ODIs if they are to regain the Ashes.

England opener Danni Wyatt cracked 76 off 46 balls on Wednesday and Heather Knight's side were excellent in the field as the Aussies slipped from 59-0 to 96-5 in their run-chase.

The run-out of Tahlia McGrath was a crucial moment as Australia's number three is in great nick, scoring 61 in the Test victory at Trent Bridge and 40 off 29 balls in the first T20 at Edgbaston.

McGrath, who has reached 40 in nine of her 20 T20 innings for Australia, also dismissed England captain Knight in the first T20 and dangerous wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones on Wednesday.

She is a tempting price to be named player of the match at Lord's and England star Sophie Ecclestone is also worth a dart in that market. The ICC's top-ranked T20 bowler picked up 2-24 at Edgbaston before a superb all-round display at The Oval, where she cracked 22 off 12 balls from number eight and closed out the victory with figures of 2-35.

