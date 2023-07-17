England Women v Australia Women Ashes ODI predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England Women v Australia Women

Ellyse Perry top Australia runscorer

England Women v Australia Women predictions

England Women came agonisingly close to a fourth successive victory over Australia, losing Sunday's second ODI at the Rose Bowl by just three runs.

England had come back superbly after losing the Ashes Test match and the first T20, winning the next two T20s before chasing down a national-record target of 264 in the first ODI.

Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 111 couldn't quite get them over the line on Sunday so Australia have retained the Ashes, establishing an 8-6 points lead in the multi-format series.

England would love to square the series at 8-8 with victory in the third ODI in Taunton, where they have won their last five 50-over internationals.

They will need to sharpen their fielding if they are to repeat their 2-1 T20 series in the ODIs and Australia's Ellyse Perry also poses a major threat to the hosts.

Perry made 99 in the first innings of the Test match at Trent Bridge, top-scored in the second and third T20s, and has relished her promotion to number three in the ODIs, scoring 41 in Bristol and 91 in Southampton.

She made 78 in her only previous ODI against England in Taunton in 2015 and scored 55 at the County Ground against South Africa in the 2017 World Cup.

