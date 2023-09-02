England v New Zealand third T20 predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England v New Zealand

BBC One & Sky Sports Cricket, 2.30pm Sunday

Best bets for England v New Zealand

England to have higher six-over score

3pts 4-6 bet365

Harry Brook to hit most match sixes

1pt 8-1 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

England v New Zealand third T20 predictions

It's hard to believe that only eight years ago England's one-day team were the laughing stock of global cricket after a dismal exit from the World Cup such is the envy with which they are now viewed.

Captain Jos Buttler has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal in both white-ball formats, and the first two matches of England's four-match T20 series against New Zealand have only served to underline the unrivalled strength England now possess in limited-overs cricket.

Surrey pace ace Gus Atkinson was the latest product off the seemingly endless conveyor belt of white-ball talent to showcase his star qualities, taking four wickets on his international debut on Friday as England dominated the Black Caps from start to finish in a 95-run hammering at Old Trafford.

That success came only two days after an equally dismissive success over the Kiwis at the Riverside and England are unsurprisignly just 4-9 to take an unassailable 3-0 lead at Edgbaston on Sunday.

England have scored 341 runs from 34 overs for the loss of just seven wickets in the two matches so far - compared to the Kiwis' combined score of 242-19 from the same amount of overs - highlighting just how superior England have been in all facets.

New Zealand actually scored two runs more than England in the first six overs of Friday's contest, but the hosts dominated the powerplay overs in the first match in Durham, scoring 61 runs to the Kiwis' 38, and with Jonny Bairstow now at full throttle after his unbeaten 86 at Old Trafford, England are fancied to make a blistering start at Edgbaston.

Bairstow shared a brutal 131-run stand for the third wicket on Friday with Yorkshire teammate Harry Brook, who gave the England selectors another nudge that leaving him out of their provisional 15-man squad for the upcoming Cricket World Cup may have been a mistake.

Brook cracked 67 from just 36 balls at Old Trafford, which included five sixes. He hit three maximums in a 27-ball 43 in the first match and seven in an unbeaten 105 for the Northern Superchargers in his final appearance of this year's Hundred.

The 24-year-old topped the six-hitting charts in each of those matches and can be backed at 8-1 to do the same at Edgbaston which certainly looks worth taking a chance on.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport