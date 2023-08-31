England v New Zealand second T20 predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England v New Zealand

BBC Two & Sky Sports Cricket, 6pm Friday

Best bet

Harry Brook top England runscorer

2pts 11-2 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

England v New Zealand predictions

England demonstrated why they are world champions in both white-ball formats with a crushing seven-wicket success over New Zealand in Wednesday's first T20 at the Riverside.

The Kiwis' 139-9 total was never going to be enough given the power England possess in their ranks, and so it proved as Jos Buttler's men romped home with six overs to spare.

Indeed, it was such a rout that Buttler, who usually bats up the order in 20-over matches, let others go in ahead of him as he and coach Matthew Mott ramp up preparations for October's 50-over World Cup.

England have opted to take a look at some new faces in the four-match T20 series against the Kiwis, which continues in Manchester on Friday, and seamers Brydon Carse, a late call-up for the injured John Turner, and Luke Wood both advertised their qualities with three wickets apiece at Chester-le-Street

Surrey pace ace Gus Atkinson seems likely to be the next man to make his international debut at Old Trafford, and he will be eager to impress having also been named in the 50-over squad which is set to form the bulk of the 15-man cohort attempting to retain the Cricket World Cup.

One man who, for now at least, won't be in India is multi-format star Harry Brook, who was left out of England's provisional World Cup squad to make way for the return of Ben Stokes after the Test captain reversed his decision to retire from ODIs.

The door isn't quite closed on Brook's World Cup dream with Buttler saying that "there's still a long time before everyone is meant to get on the plane", and Brook has been busy giving the selectors a reminder of just what they will be missing with some typically destructive knocks of late.

The Yorkshire star scored 238 runs for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred - only Buttler and Kiwi ace Finn Allen scored more - and his final knock in that competition, a blistering 105 not out from 42 balls against the Welsh Fire, was the best of the lot.

He continued that form with a breezy unbeaten 43 from 27 balls in Durham on Wednesday and seems overpriced at 11-2 to top England's runscoring charts at Old Trafford, where he hit 61 during the Ashes series.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport