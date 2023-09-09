England v New Zealand second ODI predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England v New Zealand

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 11am Sunday

Best bets

Daryl Mitchell top New Zealand batter

1pt 4-1 bet365, Hills

New Zealand

1pt 13-8 Coral, Lads

England v New Zealand predictions

After making just 29 runs in four innings during the recent T20 series, New Zealand ace Daryl Mitchell relished the return to 50-over cricket on Friday, hitting an unbeaten 118 from 91 balls to guide the Black Caps to an eight-wicket win over England at Sophia Gardens.

Mitchell's century was his third in his last five one-day international innings and he is fast becoming the Kiwis' most dependable batsman in the 50-over format.

The 32-year-old, who averages 49.84 in ODIs, has been a late bloomer on the international stage, but he is making up for lost time now and looks a spot of value to again lead New Zealand's charge in Sunday's second ODI at the Rose Bowl.

The composition of England’s batting line-up has been the subject of plenty of discussion in the build-up to next month’s Cricket World Cup in India, but it was their bowling attack that let them down in Cardiff on Friday.

Having set a respectable 292-6 after being asked to bat first on a tricky pitch, the hosts struggled to contain New Zealand's top order.

An unbroken third-wicket stand of 180 between Devon Conway, who also scored an unbeaten century, and Mitchell saw the visitors complete their chase with 26 balls to spare as England's seven bowlers failed to trouble the Kiwi pair.

Both sides tinkered with their line-ups on Friday, with minor injuries to England's usual ODI opening duo Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy meaning Harry Brook and Dawid Malan formed an experimental partnership at the top of the order.

The hosts will need to demonstrate they are more than just a powerful batting unit and some rotation of their bowlers is to be expected in the remaining three matches as they aim to nail down their best 11 before jetting off to India.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have been without talisman Kane Williamson for a while now due to injury and chose to rest Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult in Cardiff.

Both sides look well matches so quotes of 13-8 about another New Zealand triumph seem generous.

