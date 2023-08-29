England v New Zealand predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England v New Zealand

Sky Sports Cricket, 6pm Wednesday

Best bets

New Zealand

2pts 7-4 general

Glenn Phillips to hit most team sixes for New Zealand

1pt 9-2 bet365

England v New Zealand predictions

Clashes with England tend to bring out the best in New Zealand and, despite the absence of Kane Williamson and Jimmy Neesham, the Black Caps look dangerous outsiders in the first T20 international at Durham's Riverside Ground.

England were crowned 50-over world champions in 2019 after an unforgettable final victory over New Zealand and the teams will meet in the opening fixture of the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Their last three T20 meetings have produced a 2019 tie in Auckland, where England again triumphed in a Super Over, a dramatic win for New Zealand in the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final, and a group-stage victory for England on their way to 2022 World Cup glory.

Injured fast bowlers Josh Tongue and John Turner have withdrawn from the England squad but fringe players Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, Luke Wood, Gus Atkinson and Ben Duckett are hoping to seize their T20 chance.

There are proven T20 matchwinners in the home camp including Sam Curran, player of the tournament at the 2022 T20 World Cup, captain Jos Buttler, who scored 151 runs more than any other player in The Hundred this season, and the returning Jonny Bairstow.

However, England have lost four of their last six home T20 internationals and New Zealand's bowling attack can give the hosts a scare.

Tim Southee, captaining the side in the absence of the injured Williamson, has Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson and Adam Milne alongside him in the pace attack while spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi had success in the T20 Blast for Worcestershire and Somerset.

Finn Allen, Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell have also been involved in The Hundred and Glenn Phillips, who smashed 62 off 36 balls in last year's T20 World Cup loss to England, merits a bet to hit the most sixes for New Zealand.

The middle-order blaster struck four of the Kiwis' six maximums in Sunday's warm-up win over Gloucestershire and has scored two of New Zealand's last three T20 centuries.

