England v New Zealand fourth T20 predictions and cricket betting tips

Jos Buttler top England runscorer

1pt 5-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

England v New Zealand predictions

New Zealand kept alive their T20 series with England with a 74-run triumph at Edgbaston last time out, meaning they have the chance to level the series when the sides head to Trent Bridge for the fourth and final match.

Hosts England eased to seven-wicket and 95-run wins in the first two T20s to take the initiative but crumbled in Birmingham in the third encounter, having been bowled out for only 128 in their pursuit of 203.

It ranks as one of England's heaviest T20 defeats when batting second and it was a match plagued with errors from a dropped catch to a missed run-out.

Brydon Carse has since been added to England's squad for their upcoming ODI series with the Black Caps and players could be sweating with more changes expected before England settle on their final World Cup group at the end of the month.

Therefore, an improved performance is expected in Nottingham and England are favourites to secure a 3-1 win in the series.

But it is hard to ignore the glaring problems in that third match as the hosts slipped to 55-4 in the ninth over and that is indicative of issues at the top of the order.

Dawid Malan has had a tough series while openers Will Jacks and Jonny Bairstow fired just 23 between them last time out and many will start fearing for their places in the World Cup squad.

Even the usually reliable Harry Brook (eight) went cheaply last time out and, as is often the case, it was left to captain Jos Buttler to restore some pride for England as he made 40 off 21 balls.

England's top order could again be up against it in this fourth and final T20 as New Zealand chase a series draw and, coming in at five, Buttler could again be well poised to top-score for his side.

With 225 runs, Buttler was England's top runscorer at the T20 World Cup last year and he is fresh from a formidable campaign in The Hundred, in which he blasted 391 runs for Manchester Originals.

