England v Ireland ODI predictions and cricket betting tips

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 12.30pm Wednesday

Sam Hain top England runscorer

1pt 9-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Josh Little to take over 1.5 wickets

2pts 6-4 bet365

Ireland won their most recent ODI against England in August 2020, when Paul Stirling's 142 steered them to a target of 329 at the Rose Bowl, but they are 6-1 to upset their hosts at Headingley.

England have named a second-string squad, captained by Zak Crawley, for this three-match series as their senior players prepare for next month's 50-over World Cup defence in India.

Joe Root is the only member of the World Cup squad featuring in the first ODI after his scores of six, nought, four and a scratchy 29 in this month's 2-2 series draw with New Zealand but the uncapped Sam Hain looks a big price to top-score.

Hain is hoping to make his England debut at the age of 28, having dominated county cricket for several seasons. His List A record is particularly good, with ten centuries in 60 innings and an average of 58, and he can seize his chance in the middle-order.

Surrey's exciting wicketkeeper-batsman Jamie Smith, Lancashire spinner Tom Hartley and Derbyshire fast bowler George Scrimshaw are the other uncapped players in England's squad.

The home openers could face a tricky test against Ireland's new-ball ace Josh Little, who took 4-45 on his ODI debut against England shortly before the 2019 World Cup.

The left-armer, who played for Gujarat Titans in this year's Indian Premier League, should be helped by damp, overcast conditions in Leeds, and he is worth a bet to take two or more wickets, something he has managed in 15 of his 30 ODIs.

England squad for ODI series v Ireland

Zak Crawley (captain), Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Sam Hain, Jamie Smith, Joe Root (first ODI only), Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse, Tom Hartley, Matthew Potts, George Scrimshaw

