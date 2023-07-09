England 4-1 to win Ashes after keeping series alive with more Headingley heroics

Where to watch the Ashes

Fourth Test (Old Trafford)

Wednesday, July 19 - Sunday, July 23

Fifth Test (The Oval)

Thursday, July 27 - Monday, July 31

Both matches live on Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event

Ashes series analysis

England are 4-1 with bet365 to win the Ashes after keeping their dreams alive with a thrilling victory in the third Test at Headingley.

Four years on from Ben Stokes' Herculean effort at the Leeds venue, England completed another nerve-jangling run-chase to win by three wickets and halve Australia's series lead to 2-1 with two Tests remaining.

Yorkshireman Harry Brook marshalled England's chase with an exemplary innings of 75 as, in keeping with a thrilling series to date, drama ensued around him.

The hosts, chasing 251 for a crucial victory, were teetering at 171-6 after Jonny Bairstow had chopped on to his stumps off the bowling of Mitchell Starc, who claimed five second-innings wickets.

But the returning Chris Woakes added a sense of calm when he joined Brook in the middle and the pair had hauled England to 230, 21 runs shy of the target, by the time Brook was dismissed by Starc.

A breezy 16 from eight balls from man of the match Mark Wood put England on the brink of victory and it was left to Woakes to finish the job with a boundary to send the Headingley crowd into raptures.

There is now time to draw breath ahead of the fourth Test at Old Trafford which begins on Wednesday, July 19. The final Test takes place the following week at The Oval.

England still face an uphill struggle to win the urn for the first time since 2015 - they must win both remaining matches - and are 5-4 to level the series in Manchester next week.

Australia, chasing their first series win in England since 2001, remain odds-on to win the series at 2-5 and are 11-8 to replicate their Old Trafford success of the 2019 series.

