Cricket tips

Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire in The Hundred at Edgbaston on Thursday

Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and David Willey are part of a top-class Welsh Fire bowling attack
Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and David Willey are part of a top-class Welsh Fire bowling attackCredit: Harry Trump - ECB

Where to watch Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire

Women's match
Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 3pm Thursday

Men's match
Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6.30pm Thursday

Best bets

Sarah Bryce top Welsh Fire Women runscorer
1pt 11-1 bet365, BoyleSports

Welsh Fire Men to beat Birmingham Phoenix
2pts 6-5 general

Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire predictions

Welsh Fire Men and Women lost 13 of their 14 matches in The Hundred last season but both have made promising starts to their 2023 campaigns.

The Fire Women have won both of their completed matches, pipping Southern Brave by four runs before skittling defending champions Oval Invincibles for 80 on their way to a three-wicket victory at The Oval.

They lost international openers Tammy Beaumont and Hayley Matthews for ducks in Sunday's run-chase and it may be worth taking a chance on wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce to top-score at a big price against Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston.

Bryce made an unbeaten 21, batting at number four, against the Brave and she was the Fire's second-highest runscorer last summer with 120 runs despite batting only four times.

The Fire Men beat Manchester Originals in a rain-reduced opener and were in strong positions in their two subsequent games, a four-run defeat to the Brave and a tie with Oval Invincibles, who scored nine runs off the final three balls to seal a share of the points.

Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf have been outstanding for the Fire and they look dangerous outsiders against the Phoenix, who were rolled over for 111 in Monday's 49-run loss to the Originals. 

Today's top sports betting stories

James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 9 August 2023Last updated 13:33, 9 August 2023
