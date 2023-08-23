Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit The Hundred predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit

Women's match

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 3pm Thursday

Men's match

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6.30pm Thursday

Best bets

Daryl Mitchell top London Spirit Men runscorer

1pt 9-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Sophie Devine top Birmingham Phoenix Women runscorer

2pts 5-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit predictions

It has been a season to forget for Birmingham Phoenix and London Spirit in The Hundred men's and women's competitions but the four teams will be aiming to sign off with a final-day victory at Edgbaston.

The Phoenix are bottom of the men's and women's standings although the Men can avoid the wooden spoon with a victory over Dan Lawrence's Spirit.

The new ball has done plenty of damage in The Hundred this summer and, with a murky evening forecast in Birmingham, it is worth chancing middle-order man Daryl Mitchell to top-score for the Spirit.

The New Zealand international has had a quiet tournament with the bat but he is a dangerous hitter at number five, cracking 34 off 19 balls in last week's win over Northern Superchargers, and he looks a big price to fire at Edgbaston.

Mitchell's compatriot Sophie Devine has been a consistent runscorer at the top of the order for the Phoenix Women, who have come up short in several tight matches this season.

Three of their last four defeats were by a three-run margin and Devine, who scored 46, 27, 29, 53, four and 28 in her six innings, can give them a chance of snapping their losing streak.

