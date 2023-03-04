Bangladesh v England predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 6am Monday

Best bet

Jos Buttler to score 31 runs or more

1pt 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Third ODI preview

England have demonstrated terrific adaptability to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their one-day international series with Bangladesh and are fancied to make it a series clean sweep when the sides meet for the third and final match in Chittagong.

After edging the first match in Mirpur by three wickets, England took it up a gear at the same venue in the second match, storming to a 132-run success to seal the series.

That speaks volumes about the team's ability to adapt under pressure given the challenging conditions in Bangladesh, which typically make it tougher to put on high scores and aid spin bowlers more than pacemen.

One player who impressed in particular in the second ODI was captain Jos Buttler.

Buttler's aggressive approach at number five did not pay off in the series opener as he made only nine off ten balls before being caught.

But in the second match Buttler adopted a more disciplined approach and reaped the rewards with a knock of 76, which helped England reach a surprisingly high total of 326-7.

England's captain was named player of the series in their three-match tussle with South Africa earlier in the year, scoring 36, 94 not out and 131 in those games, playing in starkly contrasting conditions to Bangladesh.

He has shown he can thrive in a range of environments and looks a pretty solid bet to surpass his runs line of 30.5 with Coral and Ladbrokes.

Follow us on Twitter