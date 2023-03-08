Bangladesh v England predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Bangladesh v England

Sky Sports Cricket, 9am Thursday

Best bets

Litton Das top Bangladesh runscorer

2pts 7-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Sam Curran top England wicket-taker

1pt 5-1 bet365

Bangladesh v England preview

England became the first team in seven years to win an ODI series in Bangladesh last week and last year's T20 World Cup winners should follow up in the Twenty20 series.

The Tigers are far less effective in the shortest format, losing nine of their 12 games at the 2021 and 2022 World Cups with their only wins coming against the Netherlands, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea.

Bangladesh briefly threatened to upset India in November's rain-affected World Cup clash in Adelaide, where opener Litton Das cracked 60 off just 27 balls.

Das has reached 40 in 12 of his 58 T20 international innings batting in the top three, making him one of Bangladesh's most consistent performers in 20-over cricket, and he is a decent bet to top-score in Chattogram.

Sam Curran's last T20 international for England came in the World Cup final against Pakistan when he was named man of the match after claiming 3-12 in four overs.

That capped a wonderful tournament for the left-armer, who recorded career-best figures of 5-10 in the opening victory over Afghanistan, and he was terrific with the new ball in two ODI appearances on this tour, picking up six wickets – five of them inside the first three overs of the Bangladesh innings.

