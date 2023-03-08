Bangladesh v England predictions and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Bangladesh v England in the first Twenty20 international on Thursday
Where to watch Bangladesh v England
Sky Sports Cricket, 9am Thursday
Best bets
Litton Das top Bangladesh runscorer
2pts 7-2 Betfair, Paddy Power
Sam Curran top England wicket-taker
1pt 5-1 bet365
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Bangladesh v England preview
England became the first team in seven years to win an ODI series in Bangladesh last week and last year's T20 World Cup winners should follow up in the Twenty20 series.
The Tigers are far less effective in the shortest format, losing nine of their 12 games at the 2021 and 2022 World Cups with their only wins coming against the Netherlands, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea.
Bangladesh briefly threatened to upset India in November's rain-affected World Cup clash in Adelaide, where opener Litton Das cracked 60 off just 27 balls.
Das has reached 40 in 12 of his 58 T20 international innings batting in the top three, making him one of Bangladesh's most consistent performers in 20-over cricket, and he is a decent bet to top-score in Chattogram.
Sam Curran's last T20 international for England came in the World Cup final against Pakistan when he was named man of the match after claiming 3-12 in four overs.
That capped a wonderful tournament for the left-armer, who recorded career-best figures of 5-10 in the opening victory over Afghanistan, and he was terrific with the new ball in two ODI appearances on this tour, picking up six wickets – five of them inside the first three overs of the Bangladesh innings.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport