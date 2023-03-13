Bangladesh v England predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Bangladesh v England

Sky Sports Cricket, 9am Tuesday

Best bets

Towhid Hridoy top Bangladesh runscorer

1pt 11-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Dawid Malan to hit under 0.5 sixes

2pts 8-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Bangladesh v England preview

T20 world champions England have suffered back-to-back defeats against Bangladesh but Jos Buttler's men are 8-15 to claim a consolation win in the series finale in Mirpur.

After Buttler and Phil Salt put on 80 in the first ten overs of the first T20, England have scored just 193 runs for the loss of 16 wickets in their subsequent 30 overs, at a run-rate of 6.43.

They were bowled out for 117 at the Shere Bangla Stadium on Sunday and, despite Jofra Archer's 3-13 off four overs, Bangladesh sealed a series victory with a four-wicket win.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has been their star batsman, making 51 and 46 not out in the first two T20s, but youngster Towhid Hridoy looks a big price to top-score in the third game after a couple of promising cameos.

The 22-year-old made 24 and 17 in his first two international innings and his efforts for Sylhet Strikers in this year's Bangladesh Premier League included knocks of 85 not out off 57 balls and 74 off 49.

Hridoy hit the Tigers' only six of the first T20, in which they chased down a target of 157, and Sunday's second game featured only four maximums so the 8-11 about England's Dawid Malan failing to clear the ropes is worth a bet.

Malan made a brilliant century in the first ODI of this tour but has been dismissed for 11, nought, four and five in four innings since then and he has hit a six in only three of his last 16 T20 outings for England.

