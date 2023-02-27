Bangladesh v England predictions and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Bangladesh v England in the first ODI and India v Australia in the third Test on Wednesday
When to bet & where to watch
Bangladesh v England
6am Wednesday
India v Australia
BT Sport 1, 4am Wednesday
Best bet
Peter Handscomb top Australia first-innings runscorer
BT Sport 1, 4am Wednesday
1pt 15-2 bet365
Bangladesh v England preview
One day after the end of England's Test series in New Zealand, their one-day team is in action against Bangladesh in Mirpur.
Skipper Jos Buttler leads a strong squad for the three-match ODI series and fit-again fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood will be hoping to impress alongside young all-rounders Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed.
Bookmakers have been slow to price up the first ODI of this low-key series although odds of around 2-1 about Bangladesh would be worth considering given that they have won their last seven 50-over series at home including December's 2-1 triumph against India.
India are hot favourites to claim a third straight Test victory over depleted Australia in Indore, having eased into a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.
Australia, missing captain Pat Cummins, opener David Warner and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, have struggled against the home spinners in the first two Tests and Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin dominate the player-of-the-match betting at 11-2 and 6-1.
Peter Handscomb, regarded by the Aussies as something of a subcontinent specialist, has fared better than most of his teammates in the first two games with first-innings scores of 31 and 72 not out and he is a nice price to top-score in Indore.
