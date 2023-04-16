Bangalore v Chennai predictions and cricket betting tips: Virat Kohli can make his mark
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings in the IPL on Monday
Where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings
Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Monday
Best bet
Virat Kohli to score 28 or more runs
2pts 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes
Bangalore v Channai predictions
It’s two wins and two losses apiece for Bangalore and Chennai after the opening four rounds of this year’s Indian Premier League, making today’s meeting tough to predict.
Bookmakers certainly share that view with Banglore narrow favourites to triumph, but this really could swing either way.
Both sides are laden with match-winners so it could be worth concentrating on the individual markets from a betting perspective.
Bangalore and India superstar Virat Kohli has begun this year’s IPL in blistering fashion, scoring 82 not out, 21, 61 and 50 in his first four innings.
Kohli is a solid 9-4 favourite to top the Royal Challengers’ batting card against Chennai, but taking him to score 28 or more runs at a shade of odds-on could prove a wiser strategy.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport