Bangalore v Chennai predictions and cricket betting tips: Virat Kohli can make his mark

Where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Monday

Best bet

Virat Kohli to score 28 or more runs

2pts 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

Bangalore v Channai predictions

It’s two wins and two losses apiece for Bangalore and Chennai after the opening four rounds of this year’s Indian Premier League, making today’s meeting tough to predict.

Bookmakers certainly share that view with Banglore narrow favourites to triumph, but this really could swing either way.

Both sides are laden with match-winners so it could be worth concentrating on the individual markets from a betting perspective.

Bangalore and India superstar Virat Kohli has begun this year’s IPL in blistering fashion, scoring 82 not out, 21, 61 and 50 in his first four innings.

Kohli is a solid 9-4 favourite to top the Royal Challengers’ batting card against Chennai, but taking him to score 28 or more runs at a shade of odds-on could prove a wiser strategy.

