Cricket tips

Australia v India predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Australia v India in the  Women's T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday

Tahlia McGrath is a dangerous hitter in the Australian middle-order
Tahlia McGrath is a dangerous hitter in the Australian middle-orderCredit: Mike Hewitt

Where to watch

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 1pm Thursday

Best bet

Tahlia McGrath top Australia runscorer
1pt 9-1 Betfair, Paddy Power 

Australia Women v India Women preview

Australia have won nine of their last ten T20 internationals against India, including an 85-run rout in the 2020 World Cup final, and they are 1-4 to extend that dominance in Thursday's semi-final in Cape Town.

India's only victory came in a Super Over after a tie in Mumbai shortly before Christmas and Australia have swaggered through the group stage, thumping New Zealand by 97 runs before comfortable run-chases against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

India lost their Group Two decider to England, condemning them to a semi-final clash with the five-time champions, but Renuka Singh rocked the England top order, taking a wicket in each of her first three overs.

If India can strike early again then Tahlia McGrath, who smashed 57 off just 33 balls to seal a six-wicket win in their final group game against South Africa, could take centre stage for Australia.

That was McGrath's fifth half-century in her last 15 T20 international innings, including 91 not out against England in January 2022 and 70 not out in December's Super Over defeat to India.

Today's top sports betting stories

James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 22 February 2023Last updated 12:01, 22 February 2023
