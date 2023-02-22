Australia v India predictions and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Australia v India in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday
Where to watch
Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 1pm Thursday
Best bet
Tahlia McGrath top Australia runscorer
1pt 9-1 Betfair, Paddy Power
Australia Women v India Women preview
Australia have won nine of their last ten T20 internationals against India, including an 85-run rout in the 2020 World Cup final, and they are 1-4 to extend that dominance in Thursday's semi-final in Cape Town.
India's only victory came in a Super Over after a tie in Mumbai shortly before Christmas and Australia have swaggered through the group stage, thumping New Zealand by 97 runs before comfortable run-chases against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
India lost their Group Two decider to England, condemning them to a semi-final clash with the five-time champions, but Renuka Singh rocked the England top order, taking a wicket in each of her first three overs.
If India can strike early again then Tahlia McGrath, who smashed 57 off just 33 balls to seal a six-wicket win in their final group game against South Africa, could take centre stage for Australia.
That was McGrath's fifth half-century in her last 15 T20 international innings, including 91 not out against England in January 2022 and 70 not out in December's Super Over defeat to India.
