Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce II predictions and boxing betting tips: Expect an early finish in rematch

Where to watch Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce II

TNT Sports 2, coverage starts 7.30pm, Saturday

Best bets for Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce II

Under 9.5 rounds

2pts Evs bet365 , Coral , Ladbrokes

Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce II odds

Zhilei Zhang 5-6

Joe Joyce 11-10

Draw 20-1

*Odds correct at time of publishing

Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce II predictions

British heavyweight Joe Joyce has a chance for revenge at Wembley Arena on Saturday night as he takes on Zhilei Zhang for the WBO interim heavyweight title.

The winner may well find themselves next in line for a clash with world champion Oleksandr Usyk, depending on whether or not the Ukranian is required to take on Daniel Dubois in a rematch, and Saturday’s bout should be another explosive affair between two big hitters.

Zhang, 40, won the pair's first meeting in April convincingly, landing seemingly at will with his relentless jab as the fight was brought to an early end in the sixth round with Joyce deemed unable to continue.

Big Bang was the underdog for the first meeting but he is a slight favourite this time around following that stunning success, and Zhang does appeal based on that win.

However, Joyce is probably better than he showed in defeat to the Chinese fighter and he will need a new plan for the rematch. Whether that will be enough for him to turn the tables remains to be seen but we should perhaps expect a different Joyce on Saturday night.

The 38-year-old Brit has in the past been criticised for being a slow-starter - and that was certainly the case in his first meeting with Zhang. He needs to try and impose himself early on if he is avenge that defeat so getting involved in the total rounds markets may be the best betting approach.

Bookmakers go evens about the bout lasting no longer than nine rounds and, considering the power both fighters posses, that looks a strong possibility.

In a combined 42 career fights, only seven of Zhang or Joyce's fights have reached the tenth round. And if Joyce is to reignite his hopes of challenging for a world title, he will to need to go on the attack early.

Zhang, meanwhile, has proved he has the power to stop Joyce so there is a good chance we’ll see an early finish at Wembley Arena.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport