Rey Vargas v O'Shaquie Foster predictions and boxing betting tips: Ice Water can keep his cool
Free boxing tips, best bets and analysis for the world title fight between Rey Vargas v O'Shaquie Foster
Where to watch
Adam Azim v Santos Reyes
Sky Sports Arena, approximately 11pm Saturday
Best bet
O'Shaquie Foster to beat Rey Vargas
Starts approx 4am Sunday
1pt 5-4 Coral, Lads
Vargas v Foster preview
Hot prospect Adam Azim takes his latest step in the ring when he takes on Santos Reyes at Wembley Arena on Saturday night. Reyes is unbeaten but has been operating at an extremely low level and offers of 1-25 tell you about the competitiveness of the contest.
There's a far more interesting contest between Rey Vargas and O'Shaquie Foster at the Alamodome in San Antonio in the early hours of Sunday morning. The vacant WBC super-featherweight title is on the line and Vargas has could become a three-weight world champion with victory over Foster.
The Mexican has previously won titles at featherweight and super-bantamweight and the step up to 130lbs is a concern for the 32-year-old.
Foster is a natural at this weight and Ice Water looks to be in the form of his career, judging by his victory over Muhammad Yaqubov last year.
At the prices, Foster looks the bet to walk away as champion.
