Rey Vargas v O'Shaquie Foster predictions and boxing betting tips: Ice Water can keep his cool

Where to watch

Adam Azim v Santos Reyes

Sky Sports Arena, approximately 11pm Saturday

Best bet

O'Shaquie Foster to beat Rey Vargas

Starts approx 4am Sunday

1pt 5-4 Coral, Lads

Vargas v Foster preview

Hot prospect Adam Azim takes his latest step in the ring when he takes on Santos Reyes at Wembley Arena on Saturday night. Reyes is unbeaten but has been operating at an extremely low level and offers of 1-25 tell you about the competitiveness of the contest.

There's a far more interesting contest between Rey Vargas and O'Shaquie Foster at the Alamodome in San Antonio in the early hours of Sunday morning. The vacant WBC super-featherweight title is on the line and Vargas has could become a three-weight world champion with victory over Foster.

The Mexican has previously won titles at featherweight and super-bantamweight and the step up to 130lbs is a concern for the 32-year-old.

Foster is a natural at this weight and Ice Water looks to be in the form of his career, judging by his victory over Muhammad Yaqubov last year.

At the prices, Foster looks the bet to walk away as champion.

