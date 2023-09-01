Liam Smith v Chris Eubank jnr II predictions and boxing betting tips: Fireworks expected in rematch

Where to watch Liam Smith v Chris Eubank jnr II

Sky Sports Box Office, approx 10pm Saturday

Best bets for Liam Smith v Chris Eubank jnr II

Two or more knockdowns

1pt 3-1 bet365

Liam Smith v Chris Eubank jnr II odds

Liam Smith 4-6

Chris Eubank jnr 7-5

Draw 20-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank jnr II predictions

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank jnr meet for the second time this year on Saturday in what should be a fiercely contested rematch at the Manchester Arena.

Smith claimed a sensational fourth-round stoppage in their first meeting at the same venue back in January. Beefy was the underdog ahead of that bout but heads into Saturday’s second stanza as the slight favourite.

A strong case can be made for either fighter despite the manner of Smith’s win last time. Eubank enjoyed some early success and landed some decent shots in the third, but Smith connected well early in the fourth with a couple of left hooks and an uppercut. Had that happened later in the round, Eubank might have survived to fight on but there was just too much time remaining for him to hold on.

Eubank is the naturally bigger fighter and probably carries more power, while Smith has shown he has the tools to stop his opponent. As such, the fight odds markets may not be the best way to approach this middleweight clash and greater value can be found in backing two or more knockdowns in the fight.

There were three in the last fight including the stoppage. Smith’s fights have been eventful of late as there have been at least two knockdowns in three of his last four, while Eubank dropped Liam Williams four times before winning on points prior to facing Smith.

Both of these fighters have lost inside the distance only once in their careers and both managed to get up from the canvas at least twice before being stopped. Given what is at stake for both men here, neither will give up easily and as both have shown the desire to fight on after being knocked down previously there is every reason to believe we could see at least two in what could be an intense rematch.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.