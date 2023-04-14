Joyce v Zhang predictions and boxing betting tips: Joyce can grind his way to victory
Free boxing tips, best bets and analysis for Joe Joyce v Zhilei Zhang at the Copper Box on Saturday
Where to watch Joyce v Zhang
BT Sport 1, 10pm approximately, Saturday
Best bets
Joyce to win in rounds seven to 12
1pt 6-4 Coral, Ladbrokes
Joyce v Zhang odds
Joe Joyce 1-9
Zhilei Zhang 6-1
Draw 25-1
Joyce v Zhang predictions
Joe Joyce returns to the ring on Saturday to face Zhilei Zhang at the Copper Box Arena in London.
Joyce is looking to engineer a world title shot and will probably feel he already deserves one, as he has a KO win over Oleksandr Usyk’s likely next opponent Daniel Dubois on his CV, and a convincing win over China’s ‘Big Bang’ should boost his chances further.
Zhang has never been stopped and has lost only once, but Juggernaut can be the first man to record an early finish win over the 39-year-old this weekend. Both fighters have similar styles as they like to come forward and put pressure on opponents, but Joyce has more power with 14 of his 15 wins coming via stoppages and that should prove the difference if both men stick to their usual gameplans.
Joyce doesn’t boast huge one punch knockout power and his wins tend to come after wearing his opponents down. Zhang is clearly a tough competitor - having gone the distance with a big puncher in Filip Hrogovic before losing on points - so backing Joyce to win in rounds seven to 12 looks a good option.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport