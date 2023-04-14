Racing Post logo
Boxing tips

Joyce v Zhang predictions and boxing betting tips: Joyce can grind his way to victory

Free boxing tips, best bets and analysis for Joe Joyce v Zhilei Zhang at the Copper Box on Saturday

Joe Joyce celebrates after defeating Christian Hammer
Joe Joyce celebrates after defeating Christian Hammer Credit: James Chance

Where to watch Joyce v Zhang

BT Sport 1, 10pm approximately, Saturday

Best bets

Joyce to win in rounds seven to 12
1pt 6-4 Coral, Ladbrokes 

Joyce v Zhang odds 

Joe Joyce 1-9
Zhilei Zhang 6-1
Draw 25-1

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Joyce v Zhang predictions

Joe Joyce returns to the ring on Saturday to face Zhilei Zhang at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Joyce is looking to engineer a world title shot and will probably feel he already deserves one, as he has a KO win over Oleksandr Usyk’s likely next opponent Daniel Dubois on his CV, and a convincing win over China’s ‘Big Bang’ should boost his chances further.

Zhang has never been stopped and has lost only once, but Juggernaut can be the first man to record an early finish win over the 39-year-old this weekend. Both fighters have similar styles as they like to come forward and put pressure on opponents, but Joyce has more power with 14 of his 15 wins coming via stoppages and that should prove the difference if both men stick to their usual gameplans.

Joyce doesn’t boast huge one punch knockout power and his wins tend to come after wearing his opponents down. Zhang is clearly a tough competitor - having gone the distance with a big puncher in Filip Hrogovic before losing on points - so backing Joyce to win in rounds seven to 12 looks a good option.

Gareth FreemanRacing Post Sport
Published on 14 April 2023Last updated 14:08, 14 April 2023
icon
