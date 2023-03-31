Joshua v Franklin predictions and boxing betting tips: AJ facing a nightmare return

Where to watch Joshua v Franklin

DAZN, approx 10pm Saturday

Best bets

Over 6.5 rounds

3pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power



Jermaine Franklin

0.5pt 8-1 Hills

Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin odds

Anthony Joshua 1-10

Jermaine Franklin 8-1

Draw 25-1

Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin predictions

Anthony Joshua returns to the ring on Saturday night as the British heavyweight takes on American Jermaine Franklin at a sold out O2 Arena.

Joshua remains one of the biggest draws in boxing and once again the hype is building ahead of AJ’s first fight since his second defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk last August.

Speculation about an-all British blockbuster against Tyson Fury refuses to go away, but the former WBA, IBF, WBO world champion must first account for Franklin, something that isn't as guaranteed as the betting suggests.

Joshua has fought five times since 2019, falling to Usyk twice and a surprise reverse at the hands of Andy Ruiz. His two victories in that time came against Kubrat Pulev and in a rematch with Ruiz.

Usyk is a top-level fighter at cruiser or heavyweight, but Joshua was comprehensively taken apart in both of their bouts and AJ was also well beaten in his first meeting with Ruiz in June 2019.

AJ avenged that loss to Ruiz six months later, but the Californian was in awful shape for their second battle and Joshua hardly set the world alight in victory. His win over a 39-year-old Pulev is the only other triumph Joshua has recorded since he stopped Alexander Povetkin in 2018 and quotes of 1-10 about him dispensing of Franklin are prohibitive to say the least.

Joshua could well come again and his sizable fanbase and promotional backing is likely to lead to another world title shot somewhere along the line, but improvement is unlikely to be as forthcoming and AJ is on the downgrade. The former world champion has always been a physically impressive fighter, but at 33 those natural attributes are likely to fade sooner rather than later and Joshua can’t rely on just skill or boxing ability to take care of Franklin.

He heads into Saturday's fight following two of the worst performances of his career, albeit against an elite-level fighter, but it’s not hard to wonder if Joshua still has that burning desire to get back in the ring or is he is profiting while his stock is still high.

Franklin is a technically sound boxer and he has suffered just one defeat in 22 professional bouts. That came against Dillian Whyte in November, but the fight could have gone either way and the Michigan man should have arguably been given the verdict from the judges rather than the Brit.

The 29-year-old is a relatively fresh heavyweight and there is some substance to his record with victories registered over Pavel Sour and the durable Jerry Forrest.

Franklin doesn’t carry huge one-punch power but Joshua has been rocked by Usyk, dropped by Wladimir Klitschko and stopped by Ruiz, so the chances of the 8-1 American causing an upset on Saturday night can't be dismissed.

