Jake Paul v Tommy Fury predictions and boxing betting tips: Paul should land the gamble

Where to watch

BT Sport Box Office, approximately 10pm Sunday

Best bet

Jake Paul to win by decision

1pt 5-2 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Jake Paul v Tommy Fury preview

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally get it on in the ring on Sunday evening when the pair clash in Saudi Arabia.

It’s been a long time coming with a couple of failed attempts along the way, but the talking will finally stop in Riyadh.

It may not be a bout for boxing purists, but it’s an exciting and interesting contest nonetheless, not least from a betting perspective. When it was first announced the pair would meet, Fury was chalked up as 4-7 favourite but TNT is now a 6-5 chance. It’s a remarkable shift in the market, with Paul usurping Fury as the more fancied puncher.

Paul made his name in the world of showbiz and social media but the Problem Child has made a successful switch to the ring. The Ohio man is yet to face a professional boxer, but he has shown a decent skill set and a high-level of conditioning in his six fights and improvement was certainly evident in wins over Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

Fury is unbeaten in eight professional contests, but the form of those victories amounts to very little. The Manchester man’s debut opponent Jevgenijs Andrejevs had lost 102 fights when facing TNT, Callum Ide hadn't won any of his 30 professional bouts while Genadij Krajevskij and Scott Williams were also winless prior to fighting the Brit. Fury is a professional fighter, in that he holds a licence, but his form in the ring is barely reaching novice level.

The bout takes place at a 185lbs catchweight and that is another concern for Fury. The 23-year-old has been operating at near the light-heavyweight mark and stepping up doesn’t look a natural fit. Conditioning, fitness and preparation are also factors that should be given consideration. Paul may not be a boxer by trade, but the Problem Child has twice boxed an eight-round distance and his application, commitment and desire is impressive.

Fury is muscle-bound, he has looked rather immobile at the 175lbs limit, and six of his eight bouts have been four-round affairs so he has to prove he has the engine for a closely-fought eight-session contest.

Paul, meanwhile, has shown he can go the distance and he looks good value to silence Fury and claim a decision victory on Sunday.

