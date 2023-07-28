Errol Spence Jr v Terence Crawford predictions and boxing betting tips: Value and style makes Spence a strong selection

Where to watch Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford predictions

The most eagerly anticipated fight of the year takes place in Las Vegas on Saturday as Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr face off in a unification clash.

The winner will become the first undisputed welterweight champion of the four-belt era as Spence heads into the meeting as the WBA, WBC and IBF champion, while Crawford holds the WBO title.

Both fighters boast unbeaten records and both have knockout percentages of just under 80 per cent, with Crawford winning 30 of his 39 fights via stoppages and Spence claiming 22 of his 28 wins inside the distance.

On paper it looks to be a 50-50 fight but that isn’t reflected in the odds as Crawford is a clear favourite. As such it makes sense to back Spence as the underdog but there are more reasons than just value to feel The Truth can come out on top.

Crawford, 35, is a three-weight world champion having moved up the divisions, while Spence Jr is the more natural welterweight and has both size and power advantages. The 33-year-old likes to push forward and fight on the front foot, and that may well catch the eye of the judges in comparison to Crawford, who is more likely to pick his moments to engage. If this fight is as close as many predict it could come down to small margins to decide the scorecards, and Spence’s style may mean he is seen as the more aggressive of the two, which would work in his favour if the judges are indeed required.

The general 11-8 on offer for a Spence win is a strong option but for anyone looking to squeeze a bit more value, the 5-2 on a decision victory looks the way to go. Neither of these fighters has ever been stopped or even officially knocked down and both have exceptional defensive skills, so it may take the judges to decide a high-quality clash and Spence can edge a close contest.

