Yorkshire scores in Nottinghamshire to get Johnston juveniles on the board

Charlie Johnston’s first juvenile runner of the season was a winner when Yorkshire Terrier struck in the first two-year-old race of the year at the Nottinghamshire track.

Yorkshire Terrier was emulating his half-sister Out In Yorkshire who won on her juvenile debut two years ago and the Johnstons know all about his sire Bow Creek as Mark trained him to two Group 2 successes in 2014.

Always in the van off a decent pace, the winner had the race in safe keeping a furlong out under Jason Hart and shaped as though he will get further than the 5f minimum trip.

Johnston said: "Yorkshire Terrier is a very professional, straightforward colt and the right type for this time of year. He hit the line strong and will enjoy a sixth furlong soon."

The Middleham trainer doubled up just 35 minutes later when all-weather champion Daniel Muscutt steered Timewave home in the 1m4f handicap. The 7-4 favourite chartered a path up the favoured stands' rail in the straight to score tidily from Queenmambo and put Muscutt on 49 winners for the calendar year.

Spark treble

Just A Spark continued her revival since dropping to the minimum trip when completing a hat-trick under Ross Coakley in the opening 5f handicap in front of a large Easter Sunday crowd.

Despite being 5lb worse off at the weights, the 11-2 chance confirmed previous form with runner-up Wreck It Ryley from their previous encounter at Wolverhampton.

Just A Spark has shown her versatility by winning at Kempton, Wolverhampton and now Southwell on the artificial surfaces.