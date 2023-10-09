What's on this week: something for everyone with the Dewhurst, Fillies' Mile, Cesarewitch and the return of a Cheltenham Gold Cup winner

Monday

Pontefract, Stratford, Windsor and Wolverhampton stage the on-track action, but the real fireworks could be at Tattersalls, which hosts Book 2, 3 and 4 of its October Yearling Sale.

An intriguing runner at Windsor is Breckenridge , who lines up in the mile fillies' novice (2.20). The grey, trained by Kevin Philippart de Foy, runs in the famous Secretariat silks, which were purchased by US-based owner Linda Mars at a charity auction.

We will also get a view of what Future Champions Day at Newmarket will look like as entries and confirmations come through, headlined by the Cesarewitch and Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes.

Tuesday

Quality jumps action is a theme during the week and it all starts at Punchestown, where Andy Dufresne , Run For Oscar and Zanahiyr contest an intriguing 2m2f hurdle (3.00 ).

At Huntingdon, Andrew Balding will have a rare bumper (5.30 ) runner in Topkapi , with Sean Bowen set to have just his second ride for the multiple Group 1-winning Flat trainer.

The action on the Flat takes place at Brighton, Leicester and Southwell.

The line-up for the Group 1 Kameko Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster on October 28 will become clearer at the second entry stage. As it stands, the final domestic top-level contest could feature Diego Velazquez, City Of Troy, Arabian Crown and Dancing Gemini.

British racing's fixture list for 2024 is also expected to be published, with its shape framed by the premierisation initiative designed to boost the top tier of the sport.

Wednesday

There is a midweek treat at Punchestown, with a host of superstars among the entries. The 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Minella Indo is among the potential runners in the Grade 3 Irish Daily Star Chase (4.10 ), along with Conflated , Delta Work and exciting novice Gentlemansgame .

John Gleeson and A Dream to Share after winning the Champion Bumper Credit: Michael Steele (Getty Images)

Unbeaten Champion Bumper winner A Dream To Share could also make his jumping debut in the 2m maiden hurdle (1.50 ).

In Britain, Ludlow has its first meeting of the autumn and is supported by further jumps action at Sedgefield. Nottingham and Kempton host Flat cards.

Entries close for the Group 1 Prix Royal-Oak in France later this month, where the Harry Fry-trained Metier is poised to be among the British-trained challengers.

Thursday

Dysart Enos signed off last season with a blistering nine-length victory in the Grade 2 mares' bumper at the Grand National meeting and she could be set for her debut over hurdles in the 2m½f mares' maiden hurdle (3.25 ) at Exeter's first fixture of the season.

Apple Away wins the Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Apple Away won well when springing a 16-1 shot in the Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree and the exciting Lucinda Russell-trained runner could make her chasing debut in the opening mares' novice event (1.55 ) at Worcester.

Action on the Flat takes place at the Curragh, Ayr and Chelmsford, while Tramore hosts a seven-race jumps card. Final fields for Saturday's meetings are also revealed.

Friday

The Group 1 bet365 Fillies' Mile (4.10) takes centre stage at Newmarket, where five races are live on ITV4. Shuwari , second in the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes, and See The Fire , runner-up in the Group 2 May Hill Stakes, are among the potential runners.

The supporting races on the Newmarket card are the Group 3 Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes (1.50), the Group 3 Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes (2.25) and the Group 2 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards Challenge Stakes (3.00).

The British EBF £100,000 Final (3.15 ) and the William Hill Finale Handicap (3.50 ) are the two ITV4 races on the York card.

Jumping fans will revel in the action at Chepstow, where the Grade 2 Unibet Persian War Novices' Hurdle (2.10) takes place – also on ITV4.

Saturday

The Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes (2.00 ) is the jewel on the second day of the Dubai Future Champions Festival at Newmarket, where City Of Troy could bid to cement his position as favourite for next year's Qipco 2,000 Guineas.

The high-quality card also features the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap (2.40 ), a race which could also be Frankie Dettori's last ride at Newmarket before his retirement.

Mawj (blue) beats Tahiyra to win the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Chester and York host their final meetings of the season, while Mawj , winner of the 1,000 Guineas in May, could be back in action for the first time since that Classic success in the Grade 1 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes (10.16 ) at Keeneland. The Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita will follow if all goes to plan for the filly.

Sunday

Goodwood hosts the one Flat meeting in Britain on Sunday as racing takes place at the course for the final time this year. At Ffos Las, the quality jumps action continues as the course stages the DragonBet Welsh Champion Hurdle.

The Colm White Bookmaker November Handicap is the highlight at Naas, while Germany's premier two-year-old race, the Preis Der Winterkonigen, takes place at Baden-Baden. In Milan, Frankie Dettori will have his last rides in Italy.

